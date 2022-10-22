Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Shares Up 0.8%

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 371 ($4.48) and last traded at GBX 371 ($4.48). 5,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 96,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368 ($4.45).

Aptitude Software Group Trading Down 4.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 396 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 363.43. The company has a market cap of £204.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Aptitude Software Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.00%.

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

