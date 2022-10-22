Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 28,444 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

