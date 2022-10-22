Ardor Price Reaches $0.0918 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $91.66 million and $1.30 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0918 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00081703 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00060597 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00014893 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00025398 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001413 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007384 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000192 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.