ARGA Investment Management LP Cuts Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

ARGA Investment Management LP reduced its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in NCR were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in NCR in the first quarter worth $61,742,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 103.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,431,000 after buying an additional 1,245,050 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 18.8% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after buying an additional 1,176,368 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 28.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,596,000 after buying an additional 884,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 28.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,145,000 after buying an additional 389,749 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,084. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.66. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

