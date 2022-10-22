ARGA Investment Management LP Has $172.05 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,267,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314,241 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 9.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 1.05% of Trip.com Group worth $172,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,890,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,860,000 after acquiring an additional 345,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,288 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,920 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,499,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,873,000 after acquiring an additional 233,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,302,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,932. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCOM. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

