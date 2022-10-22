ARGA Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 3.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $2.87 on Friday, hitting $95.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,151. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $199.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.06. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.