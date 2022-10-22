ARMOR (ARMOR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $41,332.00

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 24.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One ARMOR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $411,655.81 and $41,332.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

