ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.93

Shares of ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.93 and traded as low as $16.45. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 10,059 shares.
ArrowMark Financial Trading Up 1.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.57.
ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter.
ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Sanjai Bhonsle bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,328. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $64,100. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 237,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ArrowMark Financial by 20.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 41,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in ArrowMark Financial by 16.0% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ArrowMark Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.
About ArrowMark Financial
StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.
