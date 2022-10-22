Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 51,210 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,210 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.0% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 111.8% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.3% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 51,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $1,929,285.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,053.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $128.58 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $306.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

