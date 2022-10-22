Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $140.63

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $140.63 and last traded at $140.81, with a volume of 6920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.02%. Analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after acquiring an additional 122,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,411,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after buying an additional 198,985 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 748,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,859,000 after acquiring an additional 76,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 633,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,216,000 after acquiring an additional 44,516 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

