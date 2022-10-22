Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $390.00

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 390 ($4.71) and last traded at GBX 394 ($4.76), with a volume of 54850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 396 ($4.78).

Asia Dragon Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 426.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 430.34. The firm has a market cap of £466.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55.

About Asia Dragon Trust

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

