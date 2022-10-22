ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Downgraded by HSBC to Reduce

HSBC lowered shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,170 ($14.14) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ASOS from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 800 ($9.67) in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised ASOS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,153.00.

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ASOS has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $39.56.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

