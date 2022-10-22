Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Associated Banc Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of ASB opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 11.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.