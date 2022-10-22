Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Posts Earnings Results

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Associated Banc Stock Up 6.9 %

NYSE:ASB opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Stephens upped their price target on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at $333,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

