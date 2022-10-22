Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.85

Shares of Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and traded as low as $13.17. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 137,280 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup cut Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Astellas Pharma Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.55.
About Astellas Pharma
Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.
