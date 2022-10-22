Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF) Stock Rating Lowered by Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Fearnley Fonds currently has 4.00 target price on the stock.

Atlantic Sapphire ASA Stock Down 1.0 %

Atlantic Sapphire ASA stock opened at 0.47 on Tuesday. Atlantic Sapphire ASA has a 1-year low of 0.44 and a 1-year high of 5.68.

About Atlantic Sapphire ASA

Atlantic Sapphire ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land-based salmon farming business. The company operates through two segments, Fish Farming (Denmark); and Fish Farming (US). It is involved in the production and sale of salmon. The company operates in the United States, Denmark, and internationally.

