Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF) Stock Rating Lowered by Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Fearnley Fonds currently has 4.00 target price on the stock.
Atlantic Sapphire ASA Stock Down 1.0 %
Atlantic Sapphire ASA stock opened at 0.47 on Tuesday. Atlantic Sapphire ASA has a 1-year low of 0.44 and a 1-year high of 5.68.
About Atlantic Sapphire ASA
