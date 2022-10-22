Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $101.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $88.96 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

