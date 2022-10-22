AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AT&T also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50 or higher EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

AT&T stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 47,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,044,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after buying an additional 77,547 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 61,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 422,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

