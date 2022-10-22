AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50 or higher for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.55. AT&T also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50- EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

NYSE T opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 16.4% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

