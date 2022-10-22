Augur (REP) Price Tops $6.52 on Exchanges

Augur (REP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $6.52 or 0.00033995 BTC on popular exchanges. Augur has a market cap of $71.76 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Augur has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Augur
Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
