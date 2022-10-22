Avalanche Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.64 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.64 billion and approximately $221.33 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $15.64 or 0.00081654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00060538 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00014840 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025335 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000309 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007345 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 296,578,671 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

