Avalanche Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.64 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.64 billion and approximately $221.33 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $15.64 or 0.00081654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00060538 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00014840 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025335 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001413 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007345 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000245 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 296,578,671 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
