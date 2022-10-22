AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Holdings Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 437.7% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Mizuho increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.45.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $174.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.05 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.28%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

