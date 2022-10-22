Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Avangrid from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Avangrid Price Performance

AGR opened at $39.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

