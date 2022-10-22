Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Lowered to GBX 510 at Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 510 ($6.16) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 520 ($6.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 515 ($6.22).

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 406.50 ($4.91) on Friday.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 10.30 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £5,396.72 ($6,520.93). In other news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £5,396.72 ($6,520.93). Also, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 25,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £99,988.56 ($120,817.50). Insiders acquired 41,992 shares of company stock valued at $17,018,528 in the last three months.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

