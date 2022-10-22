Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $8.97 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $8.97 or 0.00046721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $868.87 million and approximately $111.33 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,201.12 or 0.99988280 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007188 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003233 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00057805 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022712 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,842,453 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,842,452.84157494 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.91588175 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $167,643,107.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

