Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75. Axonics has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.92.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $2,354,606.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,010.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $2,354,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,010.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,960 shares of company stock worth $11,951,109 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

