Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Trading Up 3.3%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF – Get Rating) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 1,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 10,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

MYAGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

