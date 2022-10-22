B. Riley Lowers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $390.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $455.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LRCX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $369.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $409.15 and a 200 day moving average of $447.85. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.18% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Lam Research by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

