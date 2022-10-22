Baader Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €37.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FPE. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.50 ($29.08) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Fuchs Petrolub Price Performance

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €23.35 ($23.83) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($38.16) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($45.71). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.86.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

