Baader Bank Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €120.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SY1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, September 26th. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($109.18) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €116.00 ($118.37) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($118.37) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Symrise Stock Down 1.5 %

Symrise stock opened at €98.40 ($100.41) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €103.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €105.28. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($74.98).

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

