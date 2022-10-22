Baby Doge Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $181.52 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.56 or 0.01420785 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005900 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021678 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.81 or 0.01614969 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $4,843,589.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

