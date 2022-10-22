BAE Systems’ (BA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 970 ($11.72) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.66) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 953.60 ($11.52).

LON BA opened at GBX 813 ($9.82) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 798.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 782.24. The company has a market cap of £25.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,882.33. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 856.81 ($10.35).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a GBX 10.40 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is presently 6,046.51%.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 153,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.08), for a total value of £1,284,159.84 ($1,551,667.28). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 56 shares of company stock worth $44,322.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

