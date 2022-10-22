Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 405,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,159 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $11,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $50,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

BKR stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -156.52%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

