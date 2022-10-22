Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Shares Down 1.1%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.09). Approximately 1,907,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 542% from the average daily volume of 297,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.10).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

Bakkavor Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £527.28 million and a P/E ratio of 910.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bakkavor Group Cuts Dividend

About Bakkavor Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of GBX 2.77 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bakkavor Group’s payout ratio is 66.00%.

(Get Rating)

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.