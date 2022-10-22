Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,226,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after acquiring an additional 123,919 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 24.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 510,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 99,149 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 390,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.