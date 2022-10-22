Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $6.20 to $6.70 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Shares of BSBR opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.0447 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129,375 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,983,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,869,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 198,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 178,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 384.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 421,575 shares in the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.