Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CIB. TheStreet cut Bancolombia from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.17.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia Trading Up 0.5 %

CIB opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.25. Bancolombia had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.7403 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.81%.

Institutional Trading of Bancolombia

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 135.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 530.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.