Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CIB. TheStreet cut Bancolombia from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.17.
Bancolombia Trading Up 0.5 %
CIB opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.
Bancolombia Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.7403 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.81%.
Institutional Trading of Bancolombia
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 135.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 530.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.
About Bancolombia
Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
