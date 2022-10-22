Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Raised by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 459,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,155 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.8% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.8% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.8% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 877,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,330,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $280.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

