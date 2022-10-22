Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 2,800 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.77.

Allstate stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

