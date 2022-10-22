Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average is $66.84.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

