Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,196,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,247,000 after buying an additional 555,666 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIRI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

