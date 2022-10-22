Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 21,606 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,606 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Stellantis by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,503,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,875 shares during the period. Bank of Italy boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 35,437,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,181 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 79.7% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,330,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,728 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 19.2% in the first quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 4,954,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,251,000 after acquiring an additional 796,587 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

