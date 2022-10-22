Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 45,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 207.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

