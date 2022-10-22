Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,702 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Monster Beverage by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.68. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.17). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

