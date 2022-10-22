Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,317 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,081 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $175.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.85 and a 52 week high of $178.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

