Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 19,657 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,657 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,554,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,185,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $300,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,554,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,185,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,055,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 362,996 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,362. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DBX opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DBX. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.