Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 5,900 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 184.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $6.66 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

