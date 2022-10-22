Barclays Cuts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $45.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.55.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $209,088.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 941,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,953,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 133.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 145.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

