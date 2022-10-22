Barclays Cuts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $70.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.25.

ORCL opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average is $72.28. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

