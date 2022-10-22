Barclays Cuts Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $58.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PFGC. TheStreet cut Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.52.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,150. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 232.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 325.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

