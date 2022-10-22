Barclays Cuts Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $58.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PFGC. TheStreet cut Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.
Performance Food Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group
In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,150. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 232.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 325.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
